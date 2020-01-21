Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.78. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 87,090 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STSA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($1.25). On average, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

