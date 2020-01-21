Sapien (SPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $350.00

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sapien has a total market cap of $463,621.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

