Santos (ASX:STO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.94. Santos shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,843,433 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58.

In other Santos news, insider Kevin Gallagher 93,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

