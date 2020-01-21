Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.51, approximately 5,555 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Santen Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

