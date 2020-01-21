Sanchez Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,317,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.40. 1,099,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

