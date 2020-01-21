Sanchez Wealth Management Group Acquires 181,594 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 14.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 2.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

