Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Up 13%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.52, 22,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 303,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanchez Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,957,000.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

