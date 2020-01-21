SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Shares Down 3%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25, 374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SALRF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and sale of farmed salmon and white fish. The company sells its products to importers/exporters, processing companies, and retail chains through in-house sales force and/or through partners.

