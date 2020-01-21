salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,086 shares of company stock valued at $67,490,537. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 538,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

