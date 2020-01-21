RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 16.7%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 125,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 252,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

