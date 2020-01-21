RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 16.7%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020 // Comments off

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 125,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 252,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.