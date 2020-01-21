Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,282.50 ($108.95).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,155 ($120.43) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 6,210 ($81.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,951.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,388.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.