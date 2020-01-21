Rotharium (RTH) Market Capitalization Hits $3.46 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00011910 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $114,937.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

