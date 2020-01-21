Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.69

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and traded as high as $107.13. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $106.19, with a volume of 1,187,171 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$101.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$96.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

