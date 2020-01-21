Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

RCDO opened at GBX 800 ($10.52) on Friday. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572 ($7.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 750.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 701.90.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

