Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Meet Group (MEET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – Meet Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Meet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

1/14/2020 – Meet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

1/1/2020 – Meet Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2019 – Meet Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 55,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Meet Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Meet Group by 121.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meet Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

