Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $119,700.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00.

Regenxbio stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regenxbio by 217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 172,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

