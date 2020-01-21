Refereum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $88,098.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bittrex, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.