PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $169,461.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052989 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073578 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043136 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 976,948,401 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

