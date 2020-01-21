Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.17

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and traded as high as $47.10. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 20,781 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 25.51 and a quick ratio of 24.91.

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

