PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,175. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.