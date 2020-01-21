Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,224. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

