Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 222,269 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,427 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,254,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,467 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 5,730,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,654. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

