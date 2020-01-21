PrimeStone (PSC) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One PrimeStone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $27,808.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

PrimeStone Coin Profile

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2018. PrimeStone’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @prism_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PrimeStone’s official website is kabberry.com

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.