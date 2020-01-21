Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after buying an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Regenxbio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regenxbio by 190.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 185,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

