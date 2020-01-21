Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.94

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 30837548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.85.

About Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

