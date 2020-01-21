PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $543.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. PlayGame has a market cap of $246,480.00 and $543.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

