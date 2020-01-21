PlayCoin [ERC20] Market Capitalization Achieves $4.54 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $407,995.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

