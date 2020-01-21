PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.45

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 60054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 42.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 266.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

