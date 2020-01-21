PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,636,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206,122 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,594,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 971,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

