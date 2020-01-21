PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,970 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 13.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 252.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 84.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.