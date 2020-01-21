PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

XSLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. 282,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,787. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

