PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,115. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $262.26 and a 52-week high of $333.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

