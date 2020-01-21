Perlin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $866,395.00 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Perlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $866,395.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.44 or 0.03519763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00200488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

