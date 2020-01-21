Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $145.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the lowest is $144.90 million. Perficient posted sales of $131.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $565.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.20 million to $566.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $629.52 million, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $644.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

