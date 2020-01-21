PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 365.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 76.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,758,000 after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $141.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.