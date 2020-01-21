Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 590,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.23. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$43.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.30.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.30.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
