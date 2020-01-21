Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 590,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.23. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$43.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.30.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.