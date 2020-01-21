PCHAIN Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $16,101.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00038011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.83 or 0.05471158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127499 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,655,105 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.