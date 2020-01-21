Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 17,973,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

