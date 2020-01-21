Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.16. 3,999,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

