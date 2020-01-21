Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 2,871,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $253.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

