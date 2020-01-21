Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 994.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 143,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,206. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

