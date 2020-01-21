Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. 4,435,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,805. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

