Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,816 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 19,138,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

