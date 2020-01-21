Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,287 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,306,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,511,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $156.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

