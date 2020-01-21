Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.82 Million

Analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will report $142.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.63 million to $143.00 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $528.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 639,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.