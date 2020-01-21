Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

