PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Lowered by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,932. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

