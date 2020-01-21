OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 169,492 Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Noble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noble by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noble by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

NE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 27,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Noble Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

