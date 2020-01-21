OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. IBERIABANK comprises approximately 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $77.93. 11,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.