OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of AK Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AK Steel by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AK Steel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AK Steel by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 277,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $944.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

